Sungjae Im shoots 7-under 63 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 2nd at 7 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Im's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Im hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Im had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 5 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Im's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 7 under for the round.