Sung Kang shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Sung Kang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kang hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Kang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kang's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kang's tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kang's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.