  • Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink spins approach within 2 inches to set up birdie at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.