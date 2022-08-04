Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Cink hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cink's 119 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Cink chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cink chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Cink's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 under for the round.