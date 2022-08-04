Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Jaeger's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jaeger's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jaeger had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Jaeger's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.