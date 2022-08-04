Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Kim hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim's tee shot went 224 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.