Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 3 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Lowry hit his 168 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lowry chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Lowry at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lowry's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.