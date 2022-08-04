Seth Reeves shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Seth Reeves hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Reeves got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Reeves got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 3 over for the round.

Reeves had a 359-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th. This moved Reeves to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Reeves suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.