8-over 78 by Sepp Straka in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 154th at 8 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Straka tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Straka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 4 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Straka's tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Straka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 8 over for the round.