Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Muñoz's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Muñoz had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz's tee shot went 187 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.