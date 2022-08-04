Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Scott Stallings hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Stallings hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stallings's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Stallings hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 3 under for the round.