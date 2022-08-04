Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.