6-over 76 by Scott Gutschewski in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Gutschewski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day in 153rd at 6 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gutschewski hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gutschewski at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gutschewski's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.

Gutschewski hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Gutschewski to 4 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Gutschewski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 6 over for the round.