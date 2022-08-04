Scott Brown finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Brown hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Brown's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Brown hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Brown hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.