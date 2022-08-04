  • Scott Brown finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown two-putts for birdie at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.