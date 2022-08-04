  • Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Satoshi Kodaira drains 15-foot birdie at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.