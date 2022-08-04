Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Satoshi Kodaira got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Satoshi Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Kodaira's his second shot went 11 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kodaira's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kodaira had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.