Sam Ryder putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sam Ryder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Sam Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sam Ryder to 2 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 under for the round.