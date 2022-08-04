  • Ryan Moore putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Ryan Moore makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Moore makes 16-foot birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Ryan Moore makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.