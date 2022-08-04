Ryan Moore putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Ryan Moore hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Moore's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Moore's 161 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.