Ryan Brehm putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryan Brehm's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Brehm to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Brehm had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Brehm hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Brehm's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.