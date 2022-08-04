Russell Knox finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Knox chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Knox hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Knox chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Knox had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.