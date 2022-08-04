Russell Henley posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the first round of the Wyndham Championship

Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Henley finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Russell Henley had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Henley's 80 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.