Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sabbatini's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.