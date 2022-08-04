-
Roger Sloan putts himself to an even-par first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 04, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Roger Sloan holes putt from fringe for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Roger Sloan's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Sloan's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Sloan chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.
Sloan hit his drive 384 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at even-par for the round.
