Roger Sloan putts himself to an even-par first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Roger Sloan's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Sloan's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Sloan chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

Sloan hit his drive 384 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at even-par for the round.