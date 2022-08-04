Robert Streb shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Streb hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

Streb hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.