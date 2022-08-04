Robert Garrigus shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert Garrigus hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garrigus chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garrigus's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garrigus had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrigus to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Garrigus chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Garrigus had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Garrigus's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.