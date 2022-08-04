Ricky Barnes shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Ricky Barnes hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Barnes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Barnes at 1 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Barnes's 173 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Barnes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Barnes hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barnes at 4 over for the round.