Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Fowler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Fowler hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.