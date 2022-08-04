8-over 78 by Rick Lamb in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Rick Lamb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Lamb finished his day tied for 154th at 8 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Lamb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lamb to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lamb got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Lamb to 3 over for the round.

Lamb got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lamb to 4 over for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lamb's tee shot went 327 yards to the native area, his second shot went 105 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 183 yards to the left rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Lamb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lamb to 7 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Lamb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lamb to 8 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Lamb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lamb to 9 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lamb chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lamb to 8 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lamb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamb to 7 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Lamb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lamb to 8 over for the round.