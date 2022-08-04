Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 168 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.