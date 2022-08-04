Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Cabrera Bello's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cabrera Bello had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 5 under for the round.