Peter Malnati putts himself to a 6-under 64 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Brandon Wu; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; and Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Peter Malnati's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Malnati hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Malnati's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.