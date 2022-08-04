Paul Barjon shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Paul Barjon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Barjon tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barjon to 3 over for the round.

Barjon had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 7 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Barjon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 6 over for the round.

Barjon missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Barjon to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Barjon's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 4 over for the round.