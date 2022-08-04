Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Kizzire's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kizzire's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kizzire had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kizzire's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.