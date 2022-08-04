Patrick Rodgers rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Rodgers finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Patrick Rodgers got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 174-yard par-3 green third, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.