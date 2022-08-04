Nick Watney shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Nick Watney hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Watney hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Watney chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Watney got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Watney to even for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 4 over for the round.