Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Taylor's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Taylor hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.