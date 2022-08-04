Nick Hardy finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Hardy's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Hardy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hardy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hardy chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hardy at 1 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hardy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hardy to even for the round.