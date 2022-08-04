Mickey DeMorat shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Mickey DeMorat hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. DeMorat finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, DeMorat suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put DeMorat at 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, DeMorat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeMorat to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, DeMorat hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put DeMorat at 3 over for the round.

DeMorat got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeMorat to 4 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, DeMorat chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeMorat to 3 over for the round.