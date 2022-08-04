Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Michael Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Thompson's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson sank his approach from 158 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.