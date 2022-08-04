Michael Gligic shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gligic hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gligic's 200 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

Gligic hit his drive 376 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gligic had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gligic's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.