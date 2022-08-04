Max McGreevy shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Max McGreevy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, McGreevy had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McGreevy's 101 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

McGreevy had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGreevy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.