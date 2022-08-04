Matthias Schwab shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Schwab chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab's tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Schwab hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schwab's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Schwab's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 4 over for the round.