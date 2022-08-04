Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, NeSmith's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 194 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.