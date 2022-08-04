Matt Wallace putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Wyndham Championship

Matt Wallace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Matt Wallace reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Matt Wallace at 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Wallace's tee shot went 169 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 35 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Wallace's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Wallace had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Wallace's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.