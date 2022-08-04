Martin Trainer putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Martin Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Martin Trainer at 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a double bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Trainer's 177 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 under for the round.