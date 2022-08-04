Martin Laird shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Laird's 156 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Laird's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.