Mark Hubbard finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hubbard's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.