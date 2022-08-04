Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Hughes got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hughes hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hughes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.