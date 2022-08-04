Luke Donald shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Luke Donald hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Donald had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Donald got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Donald hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Donald's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.