Lucas Glover shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 156 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Glover hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.