Lee Hodges putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Lee Hodges hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Lee Hodges's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Hodges suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hodges had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hodges's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Hodges had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hodges's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Hodges chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges's tee shot went 173 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.