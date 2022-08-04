Kramer Hickok shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hickok had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hickok hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hickok's 88 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hickok had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.